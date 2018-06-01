Mum shot with paintball during two-hour drive-by rampage

A man shot a mother with paintball gun in front of her children as she walked the West Highland Way.

Anthony Rasmussen fired at random members of the public during a two-hour rampage.

He shot 47-year-old Miriam Bell as she walked between Glasgow and Carbeth, last June 23.

She thought she was shot with an air rifle as Rasmussen leaned over the driver of the Audi car he was in and fired six shots, hitting Mrs Bell on the hip.

Father-of-two Rasmussen injured Elizabeth Hayes, 59, who was also walking on the same route, and shot her twice to the rib cage, on the elbow and side of her face.

He also fired paintballs at four other people and a car during the rampage.

Rasmussen, 24, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to seven charges including shooting Mrs Hayes to her injury.

Sheriff Martin Jones QC deferred sentence for reports and continued bail but warned “in all likelihood he’s facing custody”.