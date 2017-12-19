Free festive fixture to take place at Ayr Racecourse

Ayr Racecourse has announced an additional festive fixture that will be free to attend.

The extra date has been added by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) as a result of the number of abandonments that have taken place recently.

There will be seven races taking place at the event on Friday, with the first one starting at 11.55am and the last at 3.25pm.

Race planning executive at the BHA Nick Dartnall said: “We have lost a substantial number of jump fixtures in the north in recent weeks and following requests from northern trainers and discussions with northern racecourses, felt that we should support the region if at all possible by providing an additional opportunity.

“Our thanks go to Ayr and the Horserace Betting Levy Board for their assistance in staging this fixture.”