Corbyn: SNP must 'respect democracy' and accept Brexit

The SNP must “respect democracy” and accept Scotland is leaving the European Union with the rest of the UK, the Labour leader will say later on Sunday.

Jeremy Corbyn will use a speech at the Scottish Labour conference to criticise the SNP’s record in government at Holyrood.

His speech comes just a day after a controversial address by London mayor Sadiq Khan at the conference.

The London mayor said there was “no difference” between nationalists and racists but despite that insisted he was not calling Scottish nationalists racists.

Corbyn will tell the SNP to “listen to the people and respect democracy” following the UK-wide vote to leave the European Union last year.

Following the referendum, in which a majority of Scots voted to remain in the EU, the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said a fresh referendum is “likely” and has drafted legislation to organise a national vote.

The UK Labour leader will argue during his speech that it is social class which matters, not national identity or ethnicity.

He will tell the conference: “Class not identity is what still impacts most on people.

“It’s the class that they are born into that impacts on their life chances.

“If you look at Nicola Sturgeon’s constituency in Glasgow and mine in London, you’ll see many of the same problems.

“Unemployment and poor housing, poverty pay and exploitative private landlords.”

Corbyn will also say the SNP’s tax policies are a “carbon copy” of Theresa May’s.

In a further attack on Scottish nationalism, Corbyn plans to quote Scottish Labour MSP Neil Findlay and tell the conference, “You can’t pay your bills with a Saltire and you can’t eat a flag.”

The Labour leader will also endorse plans to create a federal UK.

Scottish Labour members gave the plans, put forward by Kezia Dugdale and the party’s hierarchy, the green light on Friday.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown will attend a summit with Labour leaders from across the UK to begin to draft plans to reform the country’s constitution.