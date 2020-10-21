Top Stories

Dunbar brewery fined £10,000 for water pollution damage

Belhaven Brewery discharged approximately 8000 litres of undiluted caustic solution into the public sewer last year.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court have fined the company £10,000 for damage caused at the Dunbar waste water treatment works.
Edinburgh Sheriff Court have fined the company £10,000 for damage caused at the Dunbar waste water treatment works.
By Emma Maxwell

A brewery company has been fined £10,000 after admitting discharging caustic effluent into a sewer which caused damage to a waste water treatment works.

Belhaven Brewery discharged approximately 8000 litres of undiluted caustic solution into the public sewer when an automatic cleaning process went wrong during December last year.

The discharge of concentrated sodium hydroxide breached the consent limits set by Scottish Water to adequately treat the effluent and meet SEPA consent limits without adversely affecting the aquatic environment.

Belhaven halted discharges into the public sewer when they discovered what had happened and alerted Scottish Water.

Scottish Water technicians found that the caustic effluent had made its way into filtration tanks at the Dunbar waste water treatment works.

The biological organisms in the tanks which treat incoming sewage had been destroyed by shock loading of the discharged caustic solution and caused them to foam and overflow onto the ground.

Scottish Water was forced to close down the treatment plant which discharges into the Biel Water, from where it drains into the Firth of Forth estuary.

They carried out a significant amount of work to reduce the volume of effluent flow reaching the treatment works, reduce spills to the environment and clean and replace essential filtration equipment.

SEPA were alerted and an Environmental Pollution Incident (EPI) was raised.

On December 20, 2019, East Lothian Council took the decision to erect signs at Belhaven Bay Beach which warned of the risk of possible water contamination.

The signs advised against bathing in the sea or any nearby watercourses which flowed into the bay until further notice.

The signs remained in place until February 4.

Speaking after the sentencing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, Sara Shaw, head of wildlife and environmental crime unit said: “Belhaven Brewery Company Limited accepted liability, pleading guilty to a contravention of the Sewerage (Scotland) Act 1968.

“This incident caused extensive damage to the treatment works requiring intensive intervention and remedial action to restore the treatment works and protect the environment.

“There was significant public concern regarding water contamination.

“The Crown Office & Procurator Fiscal Service takes a rigorous approach to the enforcement of environmental crime: we are committed to taking effective and appropriate prosecutorial action.”


Scotland

Coronavirus: Highest number of deaths recorded since May

Another 28 people have died with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as a further 1739 positive cases are confirmed.

By Kevin Scott
By Kevin Scott

Another 28 people have died with coronavirus in Scotland, the highest daily rise since May 21.

The country also recorded 1739 new cases, representing 19.8% of people newly tested and 9.7% of the total number of tests carried out.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the start of the pandemic now stands at 50,903.

Of the new cases, 605 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 520 in Lanarkshire, 250 in Lothian and 105 in Ayrshire and Arran.

There are 873 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up by 49 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 73 are in intensive care, a rise of three.

The death toll under the measure of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days has risen to 2653.

Separate weekly figures released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) show that, as of October 18, 4376 deaths have been registered in Scotland.

Between October 12-18, 75 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, representing an increase of 50 deaths from the previous week – the highest weekly total since early June.

Of those deaths, more than three quarters occurred in hospitals, representing 58 deaths, 12 occurred in care homes, and five at home or in a non-institutional setting.

The NRS figures record all deaths linked to coronavirus – including instances where Covid-19 was cited on the death certificate, whether it was the cause or a contributing factor.

They also contain all deaths where the person was suspected to have the virus, even if they never took a test to confirm it.

The total number of all-cause deaths registered in the week ending October 18 was 1,129, six percent higher than the average over the previous five years.

Scotland

Pub and restaurant restrictions extended by a week

Pubs and restaurants in central Scotland will not be able to open before November 2.

By STV News
By STV News

Coronavirus restrictions on pubs and restaurants have been extended by a week.

A ban on indoor home visits and travel guidance urging people to stay in their health board area will also remain in place until at least November 2, when a new tiered system of lockdown rules begins.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that while there was “cautious optimism” the restrictions were working, ministers were told by advisers it would not be safe to lift the measures from Monday, October 26.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 28 people in Scotland over the past 24 hours, with more than 1700 cases recorded.

Pubs and restaurants in central Scotland were all but closed – except for takeaway services – from October 9 to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Cafes across the five central health board regions – Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian, and Forth Valley – have been exempt from the shutdown as long as they do not serve alcohol.

Across the rest of Scotland, pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes have only been able to operate indoors between the hours of 6am and 6pm. They have been prohibited from serving alcohol inside, but can still serve drinks outdoors until 10pm.

The Scottish Government has also asked residents in central Scotland to “think carefully” before travelling outwith their health board area.

Announcing the extension at her daily briefing, Sturgeon said: “It allows us to transition more smoothly to the new levels system that we hope will be introduced on November 2.”

Financial support will be extended to help businesses affected by the extension of restrictions.

The First Minister added that she understood the move was “harsh” financially and emotionally.

She said: “I know all of this is really unwelcome and I know that these restrictions are harsh.

“They are harsh financially for many individuals and businesses, and they are harsh emotionally for all of us.

“I want to stress again that none of these decisions are being taken lightly – this is all about trying to save lives and minimise the health damage that we know this virus is capable of doing.”

The hospitality industry fears the extension will have “devastating consequences”.

Stephen Montgomery, spokesman for the Scottish Hospitality Group, said: “With current restrictions remaining in place until November 2, and no indication of what the new tier system will entail, the financial support package must be increased or countless venues will be forced to close for good, and tens of thousands of people will lose their jobs.”

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said “there’s no hiding the fact that today’s extension won’t go down well with many firms”.

Andrew McRae, FSB’s Scotland policy chair, added: “We asked ministers to clarify whether the current hospitality restrictions would be lifted next week.

“Hopefully today’s announcement has come early enough to prevent independent pub and restaurants ordering unnecessary stock, disappointing customers or confusing staff.”

Glasgow & West

Rapist who filmed sex attack given life sentence

Kevin Oliver attacked the 47-year-old for hours at her Ayrshire home during a violent murder bid.

STV News
Kevin Oliver was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.
By STV News
By STV News

A bodybuilder who filmed himself torturing and raping a woman during a murder bid has been given a life sentence.

Kevin Oliver made the 47-year-old suffer for hours at her home in Troon, Ayrshire, in October 2018.

The mum feared she was going to die as he battered, abused and humiliated her.

Oliver, 32, filmed the attack on his mobile phone. Footage from the incident was played to jurors at the High Court in Glasgow.

One detective told how she had never witnessed anything like it in her 15-year career.

Oliver returned to the dock on Wednesday having earlier been convicted of assault, rape and attempted murder.

Lord Armstrong imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction. Oliver must also serve a minimum five years behind bars.

The rape victim told how she initially felt “sorry” for Oliver before she started dating him in 2017.

In June 2018, the woman had to beg Oliver for ‘permission’ to meet a friend.

He only agreed if she went to the same pub as him – and that she had to wear a cardigan to cover bruises he caused.

After returning home, the woman feared Oliver was going to “snap” her neck. She ended up with a dislocated jaw after he grabbed her face tightly.

In October 2018, the pair went out in Glasgow before returning to her home.

When the woman then refused to have a gin with Oliver, he put her through the violent ordeal.

The sobbing victim recalled: “He was on top of me and he stripped me. I was telling him to stop.

“He was saying: ‘I am going to teach you a lesson. You are my property’. He said he was going to torture me.”

Prosecutor Bill McVicar asked the witness: “How long did this go on for?” She replied: “Hours.”

‘I just thought that I was going to die.’

Victim

The terrified woman was physically assaulted, raped and tied up.

She told Mr McVicar: “He repeated all the things that he did in each room of the house. I just thought that I was going to die.”

Oliver also dragged the screaming victim into the bath. She said: “He was pushing my face in the water … in and out. He was trying to drown me.”

The woman was locked in a cupboard for being “disobedient”.

Mr McVicar asked did she recall Oliver filming what he was doing. She replied: “I believe he did. He was taking pictures and videos.”

Clips played during the trial showing the woman being mocked as she was forced to carry out degrading acts.

Detective sergeant Claire Jack was one of the officers who later viewed the footage

His QC Iain McSporran asked her: “Have you ever seen anything quite like that?”

She replied: “Not in relation to another adult, no.”

The court heard the victim managed to sneak out after Oliver fell asleep. But, even after he was held on remand, he continued to harass her.

She told him: “I am petrified of you. I don’t want to see you again. Leave me alone.”

Oliver was also convicted of causing the victim fear and alarm with prison letters and phone calls.

He had earlier sexually assaulted a second woman at his then home in September 2017.

Edinburgh & East

Young mum-of-six dies just months after cancer diagnosis

Holly Blake was told in August she had less than a month to live after doctors said she had a rare form of sarcoma.

SWNS
Holly Blake was a mum to six children.
By Kevin Scott
By Kevin Scott

Share via

A 35-year-old mum-of-six has died with her loved ones at her side, just months after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Holly Blake was told in August she had less than a month to live after doctors said a rare form of sarcoma had spread throughout her body.

Holly, from Edinburgh, gave up her job as a digital facilitator as she underwent her third-round of chemotherapy at the capital’s Western General Hospital.

Holly’s partner Niccolas Scott, 32, proposed to her on the same day that she received her devastating diagnosis.

ADVERT

The couple got married on Leith Links in August alongside her children Eli, Poppy, twins Daisy and Pippa, and youngest twins Edward and Primrose.

The family put their own eccentric spin on the wedding dress code, with Holly wearing a white dress with trainers, while her sons Eli and Edward wore Hibernian FC tartan kilts with t-shirts and trainers.

A message posted on a Just Giving page set up by Holly’s aunt Christine Longridge on Wednesday morning said: “Our beautiful Holly’s soul left our lives and took her place among the stars at 4.05am Sunday October 18.

“It was a still Edinburgh morning with Robin’s singing in the trees, she passed peacefully in comfort with her mum and husband by her side

“Words can not express how grateful we are for all your donations.”

ADVERT

The Just Giving page has exceeded its original target, raising more than £22,000 so far.

Scotland

Heart heroes: Inspirational Scots honoured with awards

The British Heart Foundation’s Heart Hero Awards took place virtually on Tuesday night.

British Heart Foundation via email
Heart hero: Fraser Cameron received an award from the British Heart Foundation.
By Jenness Mitchell
By Jenness Mitchell

A whole host of inspirational Scots have been honoured at a prestigious awards ceremony, including a nine-year-old boy who walked 100 miles in memory of his late gran.

The British Heart Foundation’s Heart Hero Awards celebrate people of all ages who have shown immense strength in the face of adversity or have made a significant impact in helping those living with heart and circulatory diseases.  

The awards, which were held virtually on Tuesday night, were hosted by Vernon Kay.

Among the winners from Scotland:

  • Nine-year-old Fraser Cameron, from Giffnock in East Renfrewshire, who scooped the Young Heart Hero Award after walking 100 miles with his dad, Ewen, in memory of his gran who died from heart disease, raising more than £3000 for the BHF.
  • The Paul Lynas Memorial Group, from West Lothian, who won the Fundraising in the Community Award, after raising more than £35,000 in honour of their friend Paul Lynas, who died after a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of just 37.
  • Margaret McWilliam, from Aberdeenshire, who was honoured with the Charity Champion Award after raising tens of thousands of pounds for the BHF and helping hundreds of people learn life-saving CPR.
  • Liz Douglas, from Aberdeenshire, who was given the Healthcare Hero Award for her work as a nurse over the last 20 years, supporting patients and their families with heart and circulatory diseases.
  • Staff and students at the University of St Andrews, who took the Retail Partner Award after helping to raise tens of thousands of pounds for the BHF and providing much needed stock for its shops, reducing waste in the community.
British Heart Foundation via email
Family: Fraser and dad Ewan walked an ancient cattle trail.
Last summer schoolboy Fraser walked an ancient cattle trail stretching from Skye to Perthshire. 

His dad walked the full 200-mile route, while Fraser joined him for the final 100-mile stretch.

The pair raised £3000 for the BHF as well a further £3000 for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

Speaking about his late gran, Janette Cameron, Fraser said: “My granny was kind and respectful and she just took care of everybody and wanted everybody to be safe. 

“She taught me how to bake and I now bake – that’s how I remember her. 

“Doing the walk was important to me because my granny died of heart disease.

“I was surprised when I found out about the Heart Hero Award and it’s really nice to have won. But I didn’t do it to get an award. I did it to raise money for research to help people like my granny.”

In Scotland, nearly 50 people die each day from heart and circulatory diseases and around 720,000 people are living with their daily burden.

The BHF is the largest independent funder of research into heart and circulatory diseases in the country, supporting hundreds of scientists at universities across Scotland including at its two Centres of Research Excellence, in Glasgow and Edinburgh. 

However, the coronavirus crisis has had a devastating impact on the charity’s income, leading to a potential £50m cut in research funding and a potential delay in important scientific breakthroughs. 

James Jopling, head of BHF Scotland, said: “During this extremely difficult time, to have such wonderful supporters means a great deal, as we face the hardest period that the BHF has had in its 60-year history.

“From fundraising, to raising awareness, to supporting people in our communities living with heart and circulatory disease, they really are our heart heroes and their achievements are humbling and inspiring.”

Scotland

Save our Jobs campaign launched as restrictions extended

Hospitality bosses are calling for urgent support for the industry from the Scottish and UK governments.

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images
Covid-19: The fight to stop the spread of the deadly virus goes on.
By PA Media
By PA Media

Hospitality bosses have launched a campaign calling for urgent support for the industry after restrictions were extended for another week.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that measures due to end on Monday, including the closure of licensed premises in the central belt and the curbing of alcohol sales indoors in other parts of the country, will be extended for a further seven days.

The restrictions will now last until a new tiered system is put in place by the Scottish Government on November 2, which will impose measures based on the prevalence of coronavirus in the local area.

The Save our Jobs campaign demands support from the Scottish and UK governments to ensure up to 100,000 jobs are not lost in bars and restaurants across the country when the furlough scheme ends on October 31.

Michelin star chef Tom Kitchin, Signature Group boss Nic Wood – the head of one of Scotland’s biggest pub groups – and other hospitality sector bosses and staff have joined the campaign.

Mr Kitchin said: “Our industry is in a real need of help, especially having only just partly recovered from the first lockdown.

“We have worked so hard to keep our guests and diners safe in hospitality settings, taking all safety precautions needed to remain safe while enjoying good food and drink.

“Eliminating the risks of the virus is obviously our greatest concern, but there needs to be a balance for the hospitality future of Scotland.”

Mr Wood said he hopes the campaign will highlight the “plight” of the young hospitality workforce, with 50% of all staff aged between 16 and 24.

He added: “We care about every member of our team and to not be able to save every job causes us a huge amount of distress.

“With the appropriate measures, hospitality can be a Covid-secure environment so we want to press that with the right support, the industry can reopen safely, thus protecting jobs.”

Details of the tiered system are due to be unveiled on Friday, including the maximum level of support which can be made available to businesses forced to close.

Sturgeon has already said that maximum level of support which can be offered by the Scottish Government is the minimum she feels is required, and urgent talks are needed with the UK Government on further funding.

She said: “In common with other devolved administrations and, indeed, many councils now across England, we will continue to pursue urgent discussions with the Treasury about the provision of adequate support and funding to support businesses and individuals through the kind of restrictions that are likely to be necessary in the period ahead.”

Scotland

BiFab deal for offshore wind farm project collapses

BiFab was to manufacture eight turbine jackets at its yards in Methil, Fife, as part of the Neart Na Gaoithe (NnG) project.

STV News
BiFab: The company was to manufacture eight turbine jackets as part of the NnG project.
By PA Media
By PA Media

A deal for Burntisland Fabrications (BiFab) to build structures for a £2bn offshore wind farm has collapsed according to union leaders.

BiFab was to manufacture eight turbine jackets at its yards in Methil, Fife, as part of the Neart Na Gaoithe (NnG) project developed by EDF Renewables.

However GMB Scotland secretary Gary Smith and Unite Scotland secretary Pat Rafferty used a joint statement to criticise the outcome which they labelled a “political failure”.

They said: “It looks like the Scottish Government ministers have walked away from our best chance of building a meaningful offshore wind manufacturing sector, and in doing so has extinguished the hopes of communities in Fife and Lewis who were banking their future prosperity on it.

“It’s a scandalous end to a decade which started with promises of a ‘Saudi Arabia of renewables’ supporting 28,000 full-time jobs in offshore wind and now finishes in mothballed fabrication yards and no prospect of any contracts or jobs on the horizon.

“Both the First Minister and the Prime Minister promised a green jobs revolution but they didn’t tell anyone it would be exported, and it all amounts to broken promises to workers who needed these yards to be thriving instead of dying.

“The fabrication contracts for NnG, just like those on the Seagreen project, will be manufactured by the rest of the world.

“Two projects worth a total of £5bn, requiring 168 turbine jackets to power our future, and not even one will be built in Scotland, everyone needs to let that sink in.

“This is what political failure looks like and people are right to be absolutely furious.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard was also critical of the deal’s collapse which comes after BiFab missed out on other vital contracts.

He said: “Following hard on the heels of SSE awarding the £3bn Seagreen fabrication work to China and the UAE this represents nothing less than an abject failure of Government.

“There ought to be a plan for a green jobs dividend here when renewable energy projects are licensed.

“Instead of the Scottish Government leading a plan for jobs and investment we have seen market forces triumph at the expense of working people.

“With yards in Scotland lying idle and a skilled workforce able to do this work there is real anger that these workers and communities have been let down.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “In order to save BiFab from closure in 2017, the Scottish Government invested £37.4m through a combination of equity and loan facilities and converted this to a 32.4% equity stake in BiFab.

“The Scottish Government is a minority shareholder in BiFab.

“We have been working collaboratively alongside the BiFab board, EDF and Saipem to try to find a solution which would allow for the delivery of the NnG contract in Scotland.

“The Scottish Government can only financially support BiFab, or any other commercial enterprise, in so far as a commercial investor would do the same.

“Without majority shareholder investment in the company or yards we have exhausted the options for what financial support we can provide legally.

“We will continue to do everything possible to support the business while recognising the need for us to remain in line with state aid regulations and we will be engaging with trades unions and local representatives in the coming days.”

A spokeswoman for EDF also said: “We can confirm that we received a letter from BiFab today.

“If a supplier becomes unable to meet its obligations under an agreement, we have a duty to all parties involved in NnG to consider the most appropriate steps to ensure the successful delivery of the project.

“No decisions have been made.”


Football

Hibs star Porteous donates wages to gender equality initiative

Defender joins host of big names in supporting Common Goal social impact movement in global football.

Bill Murray via SNS Group
By Sheelagh McLaren

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous has urged other male footballers in Scotland to join him in his fight for gender equality after he pledged to donate at least one percent of his salary to the cause.

Porteous joins big manes in the Premier League like Jurgen Klopp, Juan Mata and Timo Werner in supporting Common Goal, the growing social impact movement in global football.

The 21-year-old defender told STV News his sister helped inspire his decision, outlining the obstacles his sibling faced when she wanted to make it as a professional footballer.

He said: “Obviously it got to a stage where I would be better than her but definitely for years and years she would take me around the park and kick lumps out of me.

“She’s always wanted to play football on the side of what she’s done and what she’s doing right now. I think her mindset would have changed if there had been a clear pathway like me.

“I’ve had a clear pathway since I was 10, 11 years old, I wanted to be a professional football player and if that was there for then I have got no doubt that she would have done the same.

Porteous, who was recently called up to the Scotland squad by Steve Clarke, joins four female Scotland internationals – Jane Ross, Christie Murray, Sophie Howard and Caroline Weir – as a member of Common Goal.

Porteous said: “I have just been with the senior Scotland team, a very proud moment for me, but we can’t lose sight of what is happening around us and the need for collective action is clearer than ever.

“I am excited to join the Common Goal team and help empower girls to have the chance to realise any goal they may have in football and in life.

“It’s great to be the first homegrown Scottish Premiership player and I hope that many friends and players will join Common Goal.”

Rangers defender Leon Balogun is part of the social impact collective as is former Gers midfielder Robbie Crawford, currently playing in the US second tier with the Charleston Battery.

Jurgen Klopp, Timo Werner and Juan Mata are some of the other big names who have signed up to fight social injustice in football.

Scotland

Five care home residents die after Covid-19 outbreak

Five care home residents have died in a coronavirus outbreak.

© Google Maps 2020
Charnwood Lodge: Outbreak at care home.
By Peter Cassidy
By Peter Cassidy

Five people have died following an outbreak of coronavirus at a care home in Dumfries.

All five were residents at Charnwood Lodge on Annan Road.

Community Integrated Care, the charity which runs the home, said it took immediate action by conducting a full decontamination and “implementing a number of additional robust infection control measures”.

It said it was now working closely with Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership to support residents and families.

Martin McGuigan, managing director at Community Integrated Care, said: “As soon as the outbreak developed, we took immediate action. We conducted a full decontamination of the home and implemented a number of additional robust infection control measures.

“It is, however, with great sadness that we have lost five people we support as a result of the virus and our hearts go out to their loved ones, as well as our colleagues.

“We have been astounded by the incredible efforts and professionalism of the entire staff team who have done their utmost to support residents, families and each other through this incredibly challenging time.

“We will continue to work closely with the local authority and public health teams to ensure that we are taking all necessary steps to protect everyone within the home and provide the practical and emotional support needed.”

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership, which involves the NHS, the council and the third and independent sectors, urged everyone to do their part to limit the spread of the virus.

A partnership spokesman said: “This has been proving a very difficult and concerning situation, but we would note the dedication of Community Integrated Care and their staff at Charnwood Lodge in their response.

“Work was undertaken to contain the spread of Covid-19, and this has not been an easy task against this highly infectious virus.

“This outbreak has again demonstrated just how highly transmissible the Covid-19 virus is, even when the correct protocols are being observed.

“Covid-19 can result in mild symptoms, and sometimes none at all. This can mask its spread to more vulnerable individuals where it can pose a very significant risk.

“Following the guidance around the use of PPE (including face coverings), around physical distancing and good hygiene remains absolutely vital in reducing risk – but these are by no means an absolute guarantee of protection.

“These tools are quite simply the best measures which currently exist to help reduce the risk as much as possible, and help limit the spread of the coronavirus.”

MSP Joan McAlpine, who represents the area in Holyrood, released a statement on social media on Tuesday night.

She said: “I have just received a briefing from Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership about the outbreak of Covid-19 at Charnwood Lodge Care home in Dumfries.

“Sadly it informs us that five people have now died at the home, in circumstances where COVID-19 was present.

“My deepest condolences go to their loved ones and it goes without saying that I stand ready as one of your local MSPs with any assistance I can offer.

“Community Integrated Care, the charity who run the home, are working closely with DGSCP to support residents and their families.

“The partnership have paid tribute to the dedication of the charity and its staff at a terribly difficult time and says the outbreak demonstrates “how highly transmissible the COVID-19 virus is.

“This is awful news and shows how important it is that we suppress this terrible virus. I am contacting the health and social care partnership for more details.”


